DES MOINES – DNR staff work with individuals, businesses and communities to help them protect our natural resources by complying with state and federal laws. This approach is very effective. In the few cases where compliance cannot be achieved, the DNR issues enforcement actions. The following list summarizes recent enforcement actions. Find the entire, original orders on DNR’s website at www.iowadnr.gov/ EnforcementActions

Consent Orders A consent order is issued as an alternative to issuing an administrative order. A consent order indicates that the DNR has voluntarily entered into a legally enforceable agreement with the other party.

Lyon County

Gaylon Rozeboom

Implement a plan of action to prevent unpermitted discharges from the feedlot and in the future comply with the laws and rules governing animal feeding operations and water quality; and pay a $10,000 administrative penalty.

Story County

Doc Stop, Inc.

Respond to future UST compliance inspection deficiencies within 60 days or as otherwise agreed to; submit to DNR the emergency response/spill instruction guidance for facility operators; ensure at least one certified operator will be on-site whenever the store is operating; and pay a $3,500 administrative penalty.

Wapello County

Johnny Mac Kempf

Cease all illegal solid waste disposal activity and all illegal opening burning; remove all remaining solid waste on-site and properly dispose of it, providing DNR with proof of such disposal; and pay stipulated penalties for noncompliance with said terms.

Administrative Orders

Responsible parties have 60 days to appeal the order or 60 days to pay the penalty.