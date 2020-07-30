Southwest Region Rainbow Trout Stocking Schedule

Personnel from Fish and Game's Nampa Hatchery will be releasing more than 18,000 catchable-sized rainbow trout at the following locations during August.

Location Week Stocked Number of Trout

Boise River – Barber Park to Glenwood Bridge August 10, 24 1,440/1,440 Boise River – Eagle Road to Middleton August 3, 24 720/720 Boise River, Middle Fork August 10 1,750 Boise River, North Fork August 3, 17 1,750/1,750

Lowman (10-mile) Ponds August 3 600 Marsing Pond August 3 450 Payette River, Middle Fork August 3, 17 750/750 Payette River, South Fork August 3, 17 1,750/1,750

Silver Creek (Crouch) August 3, 17 750/750 Wilson Springs (Nampa) August 3, 17 250/250 Wilson Springs Ponds (Nampa) August 3, 17 400/400

The number of trout actually released may be altered by weather, water conditions, equipment problems or schedule changes. If delays occur, trout will be stocked when conditions become favorable.

Use the Idaho Fish Planner on the Fish and Game website to review stocking history of your favorite water and when the next stocking will occur: https://idfg.idaho.gov/ifwis/fishingplanner.

- IDFG -