Southwest Region Rainbow Trout Stocking Schedule

Personnel from Fish and Game's Nampa Hatchery will be releasing more than 18,000 catchable-sized rainbow trout at the following locations during August.

                                               Location           Week Stocked           Number of Trout

Boise River – Barber Park to Glenwood Bridge           August 10, 24           1,440/1,440 Boise River – Eagle Road to Middleton           August 3, 24           720/720 Boise River, Middle Fork           August 10           1,750 Boise River, North Fork           August 3, 17           1,750/1,750

Lowman (10-mile) Ponds           August 3           600 Marsing Pond           August 3           450 Payette River, Middle Fork           August 3, 17           750/750 Payette River, South Fork           August 3, 17          1,750/1,750

Silver Creek (Crouch)           August 3, 17           750/750 Wilson Springs (Nampa)           August 3, 17           250/250 Wilson Springs Ponds (Nampa)           August 3, 17           400/400

The number of trout actually released may be altered by weather, water conditions, equipment problems or schedule changes. If delays occur, trout will be stocked when conditions become favorable.

Use the Idaho Fish Planner on the Fish and Game website to review stocking history of your favorite water and when the next stocking will occur: https://idfg.idaho.gov/ifwis/fishingplanner.

- IDFG -

