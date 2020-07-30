August fish stocking schedule for the Upper Snake Region

Fish and Game staff will be stocking catchable-size (10 to 12 inch) trout at the following locations in the Upper Snake Region during the month of August. All trout stocked will be rainbows unless otherwise mentioned in the comments. Don't miss your chance to throw in a line at these great locations that will be full of fish.

Stocking of all waters is tentative and dependent on river/lake/pond conditions; dates may change due to weather or staffing constraints.

August tends to be hot in the Upper Snake Region so fishing in the early morning or late evening is a good strategy. Seeking higher elevations with cooler overall temperature can also improve your odds of finding fish that are active and willing to bite.

