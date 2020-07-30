M-46 improvements start this Monday between US-131 and M-37
COUNTY: Kent
HIGHWAY: M-46 (17 Mile Road)
CLOSEST CITIES: Cedar Springs and Kent City
START DATE: Monday, Aug. 3, 2020
ESTIMATED END DATE: Friday, Sept. 25, 2020
PROJECT DETAILS: The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) is investing approximately $2 million to resurface 9.5 miles of M-46 between US-131 and M-37.
TRAFFIC IMPACT: Lane closures and traffic shifts will be in effect throughout the project. Both directions will share one lane via traffic regulators.
SAFETY BENEFITS: This project will provide a smoother ride and extend the service life of the roadway.