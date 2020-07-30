Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Route 2017 Long Hollow Road Reopens in Elizabeth Township

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing Route 2017 (Long Hollow Road) in Elizabeth Township, Allegheny County has reopened to traffic.

Due to a landslide, Long Hollow Road closed on July 21 between Berdar Street and Round Hill Road.  Crews have worked to repair the roadway, allowing it to reopen at approximately noon today, Thursday, July 30, 2020.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles, including color-coded winter conditions on 2,900 miles, by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

MEDIA CONTACT: Yasmeen Manyisha, 412-429-5044

# # #

Route 2017 Long Hollow Road Reopens in Elizabeth Township

