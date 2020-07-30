Route 2017 Long Hollow Road Reopens in Elizabeth Township

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing Route 2017 (Long Hollow Road) in Elizabeth Township, Allegheny County has reopened to traffic.

Due to a landslide, Long Hollow Road closed on July 21 between Berdar Street and Round Hill Road. Crews have worked to repair the roadway, allowing it to reopen at approximately noon today, Thursday, July 30, 2020.

