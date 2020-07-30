Forcura CONNECT Summit Boasts World-Class Roster of Healthcare Leaders Dedicated to Improving Continuity of Care
Summit Proceeds to be donated to United Way Worldwide Covid-19 Community Response & Recovery Fund
It is truly an honor to bring all of these voices together into one virtual room to begin resolving issues that have plagued the healthcare industry for years.”JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, July 30, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Forcura, a health technology company that enables safer patient care transitions along the care continuum, is excited to announce its rock-star roster of healthcare industry leaders speaking at the inaugural Forcura CONNECT Summit on Aug. 28. With major healthcare brands represented from the acute, post-acute, payer and technology sectors, all dedicated to a singular mission of improving the continuity of care, these speakers will actively be connecting and collaborating throughout the conference to address the broken systemic issues recently elevated by the pandemic.
— Annie Erstling, Forcura Chief Strategy Officer
The Forcura CONNECT Summit proudly shares this initial list of speakers including, but not limited to:
Bruce Greenstein, LHC Group, Chief Strategy & Innovation Officer
Rasu Shrestha, Atrium Health EVP & Chief Strategy Officer
Bill Dombi, National Association for Home Care & Hospice President
Jarrett Bauer, Health Recovery Solutions CEO
Bill Miller, WellSky CEO
Craig Mandeville, Forcura CEO
Elliott Wood, Medalogix President & CEO
Dr. Jennifer Schneider, Livongo President
This innovative one-day virtual conference hosted by Forcura will provide thought leadership content and conversations on the technical, business and clinical aspects of the care continuum. The Summit will have eight continuous hours of content, including a special session for Forcura’s clients. The day will cover a range of important subjects in the areas of:
Data and Analytics – technical aspects of connectivity and interoperability
Patient & Provider Relationship Management – business of enabling continuity of care
Care Team Collaboration – clinical connectivity and its impact on patient care
“The Forcura Connect Summit, much like our technology, is designed to bring together leaders across the acute and post-acute healthcare sectors to share conversation and ideas to empower better patient care,” said Forcura Chief Strategy Officer Annie Erstling. “It is truly an honor to bring all of these voices together into one virtual room to begin resolving issues that have plagued the healthcare industry for years.”
As Forcura raises the bar on communication and collaboration, the industry must also raise the bar on supporting the industry and the community throughout the pandemic. For that reason, through Aug. 28, the $50 attendance fee from each completed registration will be donated to United Way Worldwide’s COVID-19 Community Response and Recovery Fund.
About Forcura
Forcura, a leading healthcare technology company headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida, facilitates continuity of care via technology, analytics and a deep commitment to enabling better patient care. The Forcura suite of tools is powered by Forcura Connect, a proprietary framework for standardizing interoperability and integration among post-acute health care organizations, physicians, electronic health records (EHRs) and other supporting technology vendors. Through our technology and analytics solutions, we are a step closer every day to elevating the opportunities of post-acute care. The company has received awards for Fastest Growing Company for the fifth consecutive year, Best UI/UX Design in SaaS, and Best Places to Work by Inc. Magazine. For more information visit www.forcura.com, call 800-378-0596 or follow Forcura on LinkedIn.
About United Way
United Way fights for the health, education and financial stability of every person in every community. Supported by 2.9 million volunteers, 9.8 million donors worldwide and $4.7 billion raised every year, United Way is the world's largest privately funded nonprofit. We're engaged in nearly 1,800 communities across more than 40 countries and territories worldwide to create sustainable solutions to the challenges facing our communities. United Way partners include global, national and local businesses, nonprofits, government, civic and faith-based organizations, along with educators, labor leaders, health providers, senior citizens, students and more. For more information about United Way, please visit www.UnitedWay.org. Follow us on Twitter: @UnitedWay and #LiveUnited.
