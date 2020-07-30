Morton earns OCC Security Award

Knowing the importance of listening to your staff’s needs and making sure they have the best tools to do their jobs effectively are some of the qualities exemplified by Lieutenant Ron Morton that earned him the Omaha Corrections Center (OCC) Security Award.

This type of leadership is crucial, especially on third shift. “Lt. Morton ensures his staff is trained and are always prepared for promotions and the tasks at hand,” said Captain Seth Perlman. “Lt. Morton is a very tenured and experienced lieutenant and deserves this recognition.”

Other teammates also expressed their gratitude for his leadership. "He shows respect to us by helping out when it is needed," said Corporal Baird. "Lt. Morton is always willing to jump in and help the team. He is fair and consistent with the individuals he interacts with."