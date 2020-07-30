Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,300 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 177,449 in the last 365 days.

Morton earns OCC Security Award

Knowing the importance of listening to your staff’s needs and making sure they have the best tools to do their jobs effectively are some of the qualities exemplified by Lieutenant Ron Morton that earned him the Omaha Corrections Center (OCC) Security Award.

This type of leadership is crucial, especially on third shift. “Lt. Morton ensures his staff is trained and are always prepared for promotions and the tasks at hand,” said Captain Seth Perlman. “Lt. Morton is a very tenured and experienced lieutenant and deserves this recognition.”

Other teammates also expressed their gratitude for his leadership. “He shows respect to us by helping out when it is needed,” said Corporal Baird. “Lt. Morton is always willing to jump in and help the team. He is fair and consistent with the individuals he interacts with.” #OCCAwards #Congratulations #KeepPeopleSafe

You just read:

Morton earns OCC Security Award

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.