Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,304 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 177,443 in the last 365 days.

Lane closures on Minnesota Drive in Morris start as early as Friday (July 30, 2020)

DETROIT LAKES, Minn. –Starting as early as the afternoon of Friday, July 31, motorists following the Highway 28 detour in Morris will encounter lane closures on Minnesota Drive, which connects Highway 59 and Highway 9 on the east side of Morris. Crews will be resurfacing the roadway. The work is expected to be completed by Saturday, Aug. 1, weather permitting.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation urges travelers to always drive with caution, and reminds everyone to:

  • Slow down when approaching every work zone, then navigate through with care and caution.
  • Stay alert; work zones constantly change.
  • Watch for workers and slow moving equipment.
  • Obey posted speed limits. Fine for a violation in a work zone is $300.
  • Minimize distractions behind the wheel.
  • Be patient; expect delays, especially during peak travel times.

For real-time traffic and travel information in Minnesota, visit 511mn.org or get the free smartphone app at Google Play or the App Store.

###

You just read:

Lane closures on Minnesota Drive in Morris start as early as Friday (July 30, 2020)

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.