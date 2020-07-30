New, safer Hwy 169 accesses open in Mille Lacs County, near Milaca (July 30, 2020)

BAXTER, Minn. – MnDOT is excited to announce that motorists who travel on Highway 169 near Milaca can now access three new reduced conflict intersections (RCIs), also known as J-turns or R-cuts, at:

Highway 169 and Mille Lacs County Road 11 north of Milaca

Highway 169 and County Road 12 south of Pease/Milaca

Highway 169 and County Road 13 at Long Siding, south of Milaca

RCIs are intersections that decrease fatalities and injuries caused by broadside crashes on four-lane divided highways. Drivers always make a right turn, followed by a U-turn. They don’t need to wait for a gap in both directions to cross. This reduces potential conflict points and increases motorist safety.

To learn more about this 2020 construction project, that began May 1, visit www.mndot.gov/d3/projects/rci/h169. Current or future RCI projects in central Minnesota, include:

Highway 65 and Cajima Street, Isanti; City of Isanti opened July 2020

Highway 23 and Benton County Road 8, St. Cloud; construct fall 2020

Highway 371 at Crow Wing County Road 125, County Road 126 and Birchdale Road, Brainerd; construct 2022

You can learn more about RCIs statewide at www.mndot.gov/roadwork/rci. For current and future projects in Minnesota, visit www.mndot.gov/roadwork.

Road work continues to be a critical service. MnDOT is committed to protecting the health, safety and well-being of its employees, contractors and all Minnesotans. Crews continue to follow the guidance of state and federal health officials to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

