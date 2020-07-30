Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,298 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 177,434 in the last 365 days.

New, safer Hwy 169 accesses open in Mille Lacs County, near Milaca (July 30, 2020)

BAXTER, Minn. – MnDOT is excited to announce that motorists who travel on Highway 169 near Milaca can now access three new reduced conflict intersections (RCIs), also known as J-turns or R-cuts, at:

  • Highway 169 and Mille Lacs County Road 11 north of Milaca
  • Highway 169 and County Road 12 south of Pease/Milaca
  • Highway 169 and County Road 13 at Long Siding, south of Milaca

RCIs are intersections that decrease fatalities and injuries caused by broadside crashes on four-lane divided highways. Drivers always make a right turn, followed by a U-turn. They don’t need to wait for a gap in both directions to cross. This reduces potential conflict points and increases motorist safety.

To learn more about this 2020 construction project, that began May 1, visit www.mndot.gov/d3/projects/rci/h169. Current or future RCI projects in central Minnesota, include:

  • Highway 65 and Cajima Street, Isanti; City of Isanti opened July 2020
  • Highway 23 and Benton County Road 8, St. Cloud; construct fall 2020
  • Highway 371 at Crow Wing County Road 125, County Road 126 and Birchdale Road, Brainerd; construct 2022

You can learn more about RCIs statewide at www.mndot.gov/roadwork/rci.  For current and future projects in Minnesota, visit www.mndot.gov/roadwork.

Road work continues to be a critical service. MnDOT is committed to protecting the health, safety and well-being of its employees, contractors and all Minnesotans. Crews continue to follow the guidance of state and federal health officials to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

# # #

You just read:

New, safer Hwy 169 accesses open in Mille Lacs County, near Milaca (July 30, 2020)

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.