Route 611 (Easton Road) to Close for Bridge Replacement in Durham Township, Bucks County

​King of Prussia, PA – Route 611 (Easton Road) is scheduled to close between Route 212 (Durham Road) and Cedarville Road in Durham Township, Bucks County and Williams Township, Northampton County, on Monday, August 10 at 6:00 AM through 4:00 PM on Friday, August 14, for construction related to a project to replace the bridge carrying Route 611 (Easton Road) over Cooks Creek, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today.

During the 24/7 closure, Route 611 (Easton Road) motorists will be detoured over Lehnberg Road, Gallows Hill Road, Route 212 (Durham Road), Route 412 (Leithsville Road/Main Street), Interstate 78 and Cedarville Road.

Motorists are advised to allow extra time when traveling near the work area because slowdowns will occur. The schedule is weather dependent.

Work on this project will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite, special signing, and relevant training.

The work is part of a project to replace the Route 611 (Easton Road) over Cooks Creek with a single-span, pre-stressed, concrete bulb-tee beam bridge. The new structure will be 71 feet long, 50 feet wide and will include eight-foot shoulders.

The project scope also includes the reconstruction of the intersection of Route 611 (Easton Road) and Route 212 (Durham Road); improvements to the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources’ adjacent parking lot; and removal of the previously abandoned, adjacent concrete arch bridge.

Built in 1958, the current bridge carrying Route 611 (Easton Road) over Cooks Creek is 32 feet wide, 72 feet long and carries an average of 5,500 vehicles per day.

PKF-Mark III, of Newton, Bucks County, is the general contractor on the $5,255,652 bridge improvement project which is financed with 80 percent federal and 20 percent state funds. The entire project is expected to be completed this fall.

