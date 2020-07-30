Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,306 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 177,250 in the last 365 days.

Bridge Replacement Project Update in Delmar Township, Tioga County

​Montoursville, PA – Motorists are advised that from Sunday, August 9 to Tuesday, August 18, Route 6 in Delmar Township, Tioga County will be closed between T-483 (Himboldt Road) and T-485 (Wolf Run Road) due to the ongoing bridge replacement project. The bridge, which spans a tributary to Marsh Creek is located one mile north of Wellsboro and one mile south of the intersection of Route 287 and Route 6.

The following detours will be in place.

Car detour routes include: • Route 287 car detour will use Route 4035 (Catlin Hollow Road) and Route 4002 (Charleston Road).

• Route 6 car detour will use Route 362 / 660 and Route 287.

Truck detour routes include: • Route 287 and Route 6 will use Route 362 / 660 and Route 287.

Glenn O. Hawbaker is the primary contractor for this $655,556 bridge replacement project.

Work is expected to be completed on the bridge project by Saturday, August 22, 2020, weather permitting.

Motorists should be alert, slow down, and expect delays in travel.

Work on this project will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite, and relevant training.

Subscribe to PennDOT news in Bradford, Columbia, Lycoming, Montour, Northumberland, Snyder, Sullivan, Tioga and Union counties at www.penndot.gov/District3.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

Follow PennDOT on Twitter at www.twitter.com/511PAStateColl and like the department on Facebook at www.facebook.com/PennsylvaniaDepartmentofTransportation and Instagram at www.instagram.com/pennsylvaniadot.   MEDIA CONTACT: Maggie Baker, 570-368-4202, or at magbaker@pa.gov.

###

You just read:

Bridge Replacement Project Update in Delmar Township, Tioga County

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.