Long-term Traffic Changes on State Route 422 in Kittanning Township

Beginning at 7 a.m. on August 1, 2020, State Route (SR) 2012 (Silvis Hollow Road) will be reopening to traffic.  In addition, traffic on SR 422 between Rupp Church Road and SR 2014 (Green Tree Road)/Rinker Hollow Road will be directed onto a recently-built roadway.

On Saturday, August 1, 2020, motorists traveling on SR 422 will encounter flagging operations to assist in the direction of traffic.  The temporary roadway will remain in effect through the fall of 2020.

Crews from Glenn O. Hawbaker will begin the next phase of work to increase sight distances, thus increasing motorists’ safety, on the hill set in this section of SR 422. While work is underway on this section of SR 422 there will be a 10-foot width restriction in place.

PennDOT requests that the public follows social distancing guidelines and avoid contact with construction personnel.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 950 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website. Follow local PennDOT information on Twitter at www.twitter.com/511PAPittsburgh.

Subscribe to PennDOT news in in Armstrong, Butler, Clarion, Indiana and Jefferson counties at www.penndot.gov/District10.

MEDIA CONTACT: Tina Gibbs at 724-357-2829 or chgibbs@pa.gov.

 

