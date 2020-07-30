Long-term Traffic Changes on State Route 422 in Kittanning Township

Beginning at 7 a.m. on August 1, 2020, State Route (SR) 2012 (Silvis Hollow Road) will be reopening to traffic. In addition, traffic on SR 422 between Rupp Church Road and SR 2014 (Green Tree Road)/Rinker Hollow Road will be directed onto a recently-built roadway.

On Saturday, August 1, 2020, motorists traveling on SR 422 will encounter flagging operations to assist in the direction of traffic. The temporary roadway will remain in effect through the fall of 2020.

Crews from Glenn O. Hawbaker will begin the next phase of work to increase sight distances, thus increasing motorists’ safety, on the hill set in this section of SR 422. While work is underway on this section of SR 422 there will be a 10-foot width restriction in place.

PennDOT requests that the public follows social distancing guidelines and avoid contact with construction personnel.

MEDIA CONTACT: Tina Gibbs at 724-357-2829 or chgibbs@pa.gov.

