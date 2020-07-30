Changes Next Week on the Intersection Improvement Project on Routes 220/405 in Lycoming County

​Montoursville, PA – Motorists who travel the intersection of Routes 220 and 405 in Hughesville Borough and Wolfe Township, Lycoming County, are advised on Sunday, August 2, the contractor, will change the traffic pattern and will be working through the night.

For this phase, traffic will be limited to a single lane until Friday August 7. Flaggers will control traffic 24 hours a day, until paving operations are complete. The truck detour will remain in place limiting vehicle length to 30’. The detour will use SR 405 and SR 180. Race St. will also remain closed.

All work is expected to be completed by Fall 2020.

Motorists should remain alert, slow down, watch for changing traffic patterns, and drive with caution through the work zone.

Work on this project will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite, and relevant training.

