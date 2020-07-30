MIDLAND TRUST ANNOUNCES ITS NEWEST EDUCATION TOOL, MIDLAND PULSE

Midland Trust Logo

On June 30th, 2020, Midland launched its newest education tool, the Midland Pulse Video Podcast Series.

Midland has provided education and expertise to both its employees and clients for over 25 years and Pulse is just another great example of these efforts.” — Dave Owens, President & CEO of Midland Trust

FORT MYERS, FL, UNITED STATES, July 30, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fort Myers, FL - July 23, 2020 - Midland Trust is a financial services company that provides services for self-directed IRAs and 1031 exchanges. Midland specializes in holding alternative assets like real estate, precious metals, private stock, and other non-public offerings within IRA accounts. Educating investors and professionals has been the cornerstone of Midland. With over 25 years of industry knowledge and experience, the professionals at Midland thoroughly understand the rules and regulations of self-direction and 1031 exchanges. With this experience, Midland hopes to provide the information necessary for investors and professionals to make informed decisions to ensure the success of their accounts.

Midland provides a broad range of educational tools to their investors and professionals including downloadable guides, articles, videos, podcasts, live & virtual presentations, and more. On June 30th, 2020, Midland launched its newest education tool, Midland Pulse. Because Midland is not a fiduciary, its role is administrative in nature. Midland does not provide investment, legal, tax, or other financial advice nor does it guarantee, endorse, or certify any investments. Midland Pulse is intended to provide this kind of insight to clients through leaders within the legal, tax, and investment industries.

Midland Pulse sessions provide an expert’s advice and expertise in areas in which Midland may not have the knowledge or legal ability to offer their clients. These sessions are offered on Midland Trust’s website in both video and podcast formats to accommodate listeners’ and viewers’ preferences. Pulse sessions are also available on iTunes for free. Pulse sessions will cover a broad range of topics within the IRA, 1031, and financial industries.

The first released Midland Pulse session features guest speaker Garrett Sutton, a well-known attorney and best-selling author with over 35 years of experience in assisting individuals and businesses. He may be best known for his advisorship on the “Rich Dad, Poor Dad” wealth-building book series, and has also authored several successful books of his own. Garrett is interviewed by Dan Hanlon, Senior Vice President of Sales at Midland. Dan and Garrett discuss the legal side of LLCs and self-directed IRAs.

The second available Midland Pulse session features Theresa Knower, Senior Vice President of 1031s at Midland, and Dave Owens, President and CEO of Midland. Dave and Theresa are both Certified Exchange Specialists® who, in this Pulse session, provide insight on what’s going on in the 1031 exchange industry in today’s market. Owens says of the new Midland Pulse sessions, “Midland has provided education and expertise to both its employees and clients for over 25 years and Pulse is just another great example of these efforts.”

The best thing about Midland Pulse is that you do not have to be a Midland client to access the sessions. Anyone interested in learning more about the self-directed IRA and 1031 industries can view or listen to this content at any time by visiting www.midlandtrust.com/midland-pulse.

