Arrow Rock, Boone’s Lick and Sappington Cemetery state historic sites host public information meeting Aug. 13

JEFFERSON CITY, MO, JULY 30, 2020 – Representatives from Missouri State Parks invite the public to attend a combined informational meeting for Arrow Rock State Historic Site, Boone’s Lick State Historic Site and Sappington Cemetery State Historic Site on Thursday, Aug. 13. The meeting begins at 6:30 p.m. at Arrow Rock State Historic Site Visitor Center, located at 39521 Visitor Center Drive, Arrow Rock, Missouri.

The public is invited to share comments about the state historic sites and their operations. Representatives from the state historic sites will be present to provide information and to answer questions.

Input from the public is important to Missouri State Parks. These informational meetings, which are being held in all state parks and historic sites, help create two-way communication with the public. The meetings give staff the opportunity to let people know the current status and future plans for the park or historic site, and they offer visitors the opportunity to comment on the facilities. For a list of scheduled informational meetings, visit mostateparks.com/page/66611/informational-meetings.

The public is strongly encouraged to follow social-distancing guidelines and be proactive in protecting themselves and others amid ongoing public health concerns. Come prepared with hand sanitizer and bottled water, avoid large and congested crowds, and please stay home if sick. Face coverings are encouraged when social-distancing measures are difficult to maintain, and may be required by local orders.

Arrow Rock State Historic Site is located at 39521 Visitor Center Drive, Arrow Rock, west of Columbia. For more information, please contact Arrow Rock State Historic Site at 660-837-3330.

If you have questions regarding Missouri State Parks, please contact us at moparks@dnr.mo.gov. Missouri State Parks is a division of the Missouri Department of Natural Resources.

