Staff member assaulted at LCC

July 29, 2020 (Lincoln, Neb.) – An inmate at the Lincoln Correctional Center (LCC) assaulted a staff member on Tuesday, July 28, 2020, resulting in a serious* injury. 

Upon return to the facility from an outside medical appointment, the inmate refused to undergo a strip search – a standard procedure. As staff members attempted to place him in restraints, the inmate began kicking at them. He bit into the arm of one staff member, drawing blood. The injured staff member underwent treatment at a medical clinic for his injury. Other staff members on the scene assisted in gaining control of the inmate.

The incident will be investigated with findings provided to the county attorney for determination of criminal prosecution. The NDCS disciplinary process will be utilized with sanctions, such as loss of good time, applied according to the rules and regulations.

*Assaults with serious injury: A serious injury requires urgent and immediate medical treatment and restricts the person’s usual activity. Medical treatment should be more extensive than mere first aid, such as the application of bandages to wounds. It might include stitches, use of Dermabond or other topical adhesive, setting of broken bones, treatment of concussion, loss of consciousness, etc.

