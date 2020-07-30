Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,235 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 177,143 in the last 365 days.

St.Albans Barracks//DUI Drug,DLS,VOCR

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

                                                                                                                                                   PRESS RELEASE

               

CASE# 20A203316

TROOPER: Dylan LaMere                                                              

STATION: St. Albans Barracks                     

CONTACT# 802 524 5993

 

DATE/TIME: 07/29/20 –  1942 hours

LOCATION: Route 7/Bushey St.

VIOLATION: DUI/DLS/VCOR

 

ACCUSED: Deven M Barrette

AGE: 29

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Swanton, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

               

                On July 29th, 2020 at approximately 1947 hours the Vermont State Police initiated a traffic stop in Swanton, VT due to a motor vehicle violation and a complaint. Subsequent investigation revealed the driver, Deven M Barrette (DOB:12/22/90) was ultimately determined to have been operating a motor vehicle under impaired.  Barrette was placed under arrest and transported to the St. Albans Barracks for processing. Barrette was issued a citation to appear in Franklin County District Court on 9/15/20 at 0830 hours for the above charge.

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE: 09/15/20

COURT: Franklin County Superior Court

MUG SHOT: Yes

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

You just read:

St.Albans Barracks//DUI Drug,DLS,VOCR

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.