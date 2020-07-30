St.Albans Barracks//DUI Drug,DLS,VOCR
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
PRESS RELEASE
CASE# 20A203316
TROOPER: Dylan LaMere
STATION: St. Albans Barracks
CONTACT# 802 524 5993
DATE/TIME: 07/29/20 – 1942 hours
LOCATION: Route 7/Bushey St.
VIOLATION: DUI/DLS/VCOR
ACCUSED: Deven M Barrette
AGE: 29
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Swanton, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On July 29th, 2020 at approximately 1947 hours the Vermont State Police initiated a traffic stop in Swanton, VT due to a motor vehicle violation and a complaint. Subsequent investigation revealed the driver, Deven M Barrette (DOB:12/22/90) was ultimately determined to have been operating a motor vehicle under impaired. Barrette was placed under arrest and transported to the St. Albans Barracks for processing. Barrette was issued a citation to appear in Franklin County District Court on 9/15/20 at 0830 hours for the above charge.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE: 09/15/20
COURT: Franklin County Superior Court
MUG SHOT: Yes
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.