St.Albans Barracks//DUI Drug,DLS,VOCR

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

PRESS RELEASE

CASE# 20A203316

TROOPER: Dylan LaMere

STATION: St. Albans Barracks

CONTACT# 802 524 5993

DATE/TIME: 07/29/20 – 1942 hours

LOCATION: Route 7/Bushey St.

VIOLATION: DUI/DLS/VCOR

ACCUSED: Deven M Barrette

AGE: 29

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Swanton, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On July 29th, 2020 at approximately 1947 hours the Vermont State Police initiated a traffic stop in Swanton, VT due to a motor vehicle violation and a complaint. Subsequent investigation revealed the driver, Deven M Barrette (DOB:12/22/90) was ultimately determined to have been operating a motor vehicle under impaired. Barrette was placed under arrest and transported to the St. Albans Barracks for processing. Barrette was issued a citation to appear in Franklin County District Court on 9/15/20 at 0830 hours for the above charge.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE: 09/15/20

COURT: Franklin County Superior Court

MUG SHOT: Yes

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.