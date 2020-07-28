Gazprom Neft starts developing its new production cluster in Western Siberia

Gazprom Neft has begun its full-scale development of a major hydrocarbon cluster (with total potential resources estimated at 650 million tonnes of oil) covering license blocks in the Khanty-Mansi Autonomous Okrug and the Tyumen Oblast. One million tonnes of liquid hydrocarbons have been produced at the flagship asset on this project — the Alexander Zhagrin field, Yugra — in its first year under development. Peak production at this field is expected to be reached in 2024, at 6.5 million tonnes of oil per year.

This new production cluster includes five license blocks — the Zapadno-Zimny, Severo-Vaysky, Karabashsky-84 and the Srednevaysky blocks, all located in the Kondinsky district of the Khanty-Mansi Autonomous Okrug-Yugra, and the Yuzhno-Zimny block in the Uvatsky district of the Tyumen Oblast. These blocks together cover 5,000 square kilometres in total, with reserves initially in place (RIIP) estimated at 650 million tonnes.

The key asset — and the nexus of this new project — is the Alexander Zhagrin field.* Reserves initially in place here are estimated at 111 million tonnes of oil. Well pads, oil-gathering lines, a separation unit, an initial energy complex, power supply lines and road-transport network facilities have, already, been installed at this field, originally discovered in 2017. An oil processing facility is expected to be commissioned in 2022. Construction of the field’s (already partially functioning) oil transportation infrastructure is expected to be completed by the end of 2020. This will connect future oil treatment facilities with the Demyanskoye crude oil delivery and acceptance point (CODAP), from where hydrocarbons will subsequently feed into the Transneft trunk pipeline system.

Fifty-four production wells have been drilled at the Alexander Zhagrin field so far. That number is expected to reach 920 by 2028, with 70% of these being high-tech horizontal wells.

The Severo-Vayskoye and Srednevayskoye fields have been discovered within this new cluster, at the respectively named license blocks. The total resource potential of these two fields stands at about 81 million tonnes of liquid hydrocarbons. Initial estimates suggest total RIIP at the Yuzhno-Zimny and Karabashsky blocks could exceed 180 million tonnes of oil, with reserves at the Zapadno-Zimny block estimated at 388 million tonnes of oil.

Geological prospecting is expected to be complete by 2027 at the Severo-Vaysky, Srednevaysky and Zapadno-Zimny blocks, and by 2029 at the Yuzhno-Zimny and Karabashsky-84 blocks. The outcomes of prospecting activities will make it possible to put a development programme in place for each of the blocks in Gazprom Neft’s new oil production cluster in Western Siberia. Development of these assets will be undertaken by Gazpromneft-Khantos.

“The Khanty-Mansi Autonomous Okrug-Yugra has been a region of strategic development for us — as well as for introducing new technologies — for many years now. In addition to developing traditional reserves, we are also successfully implementing a national project to develop the colossal resources of the Bazhenov Formation here. The Alexander Zhagrin field was brought into development in just two years following its discovery — against an industry average of eight to 10 years. Going forward, this new hydrocarbon cluster in south—west Yugra will prove a solid base for maintaining oil production volumes in this region.” Vadim Yakovlev Deputy CEO for Exploration and Production, Gazprom Neft

“Thanks to modern geological prospecting technologies, the construction of highly reliable conceptual and integral models, and new approaches to working with and interpreting data, we have been able to speed up investigations at this cluster quite considerably. In the space of just a few years the licensing portfolio around the Alexander Zhagrin field has seen considerable expansion, the economic efficiency of development has been confirmed, and we have been able to move from initial geological prospecting to production, very fast.” Yuri Masalkin Director for Geological Prospecting and Resource Base Development, Gazprom Neft.