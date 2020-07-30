Gazprom Neft joins the international LNG-bunkering community

Gazprom Neft has become the first oil company in Russia to join the Society for Gas as a Marine Fuel (SGMF), through its Gazpromneft Marine Bunker subsidiary Gazpromneft Shipping, operator of the Gazpromneft Marine Bunker fleet. The society for Gas as a Marine Fuel (SGMF) brings together over 140 companies including bunkering-tanker providers and owners; gas-fuel producers and suppliers; shipping companies; and LNG infrastructure operators. The society The association has been in operation since 2013,and has Consultative Status with the International Maritime Organisation (IMO).

“LNG’s ecological benefits mean it has significant potential as a marine fuel, meeting the requirements of the international MARPOL-2020 convention in terms of sulphur content and nitrogen concentration. Added to which, its energy value and economic viability make LNG even more attractive in comparison with traditional oil products. Working with the international community will allow us to join forces in developing LNG-project infrastructure in Russia and abroad, finetuning standards and regulations, and developing industry best practice in LNG production, logistics and bunkering.” Alexei Medvedev Director General, Gazpromneft Marine Bunker

“We are pleased to welcome Gazpromneft Shipping to the growing membership of SGMF. As a group we promote the safety and industry best practice of the use of gas as a marine fuel, and the joining of Gazpromneft Shipping is another step towards industry wide adoption of the safe and sustainable use of LNG. We look forward to seeing the developments of this operation by Gazpromneft Shipping, and in due course the contribution to the development of our work at SGMF.” Mark Bell General Manager SGMF

Gazprom Neft is actively developing the LNG bunkering sector in the Russian marine-fuels market, having localised and initiated the implementation of ISO 20519:2017 (Ships and marine technology — Specification for bunkering of liquefied natural gas fuelled vessels) in Russian shipping. Gazpromneft Marine Bunker is now implementing a project unique to Russia’s shipping industry — an LNG-bunkering vessel, which will make possible “deck-to-deck” bunkering in most Baltic Sea ports.