Vehicle of Interest Sought in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun): 2700 Block of 14th Street, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Third District seek the public’s assistance in identifying a vehicle of interest in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) offense that occurred on Tuesday, July 28, 2020, in the 2700 block of 14th Street, Northwest.

At approximately 3:24 pm, members of the Third District responded to the listed location for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located two victims suffering from gunshot wounds. Both victims were transported to area hospitals for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

A vehicle of interest, in this case, can be seen in the photo below. The vehicle is described as a dark blue 2018 Nissan vehicle.

Anyone who can identify this vehicle or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.