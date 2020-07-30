Vehicle of Interest Sought in Robbery Offenses in the Seventh District

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Seventh District seek the public’s assistance in identifying a vehicle of interest in reference to Robbery offenses that occurred in the Seventh District .

Robbery (Force & Violence): On Wednesday, July 29, 2020, at approximately 5:20 am, three suspects approached the victim in the 500 block of Mississippi Avenue, Southeast. The suspects assaulted the victim and took property. The suspects then fled the scene. CCN: 20108110

Armed Robbery (Knife) On Wednesday, July 29, 2020, at approximately 5:27 am, two suspects approached the victim in the 3900 block of South Capitol Street, Southeast. The suspects brandished a knife and took the victim’s property. The suspects then fled the scene in a vehcile. CCN: 20108112

A vehicle of interest was captured by a surveillance camera and can be seen in the pcitures below:

The vehicle is described as a White Hyundai SUV with unknown tags.

Anyone who can identify this vehicle or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime, including armed robbery, committed in the District of Columbia.