ALCHEMIST MINING INC. ANNOUNCES REVOCATION OF CEASE TRADE ORDER
VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, July 30, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Alchemist Mining Inc. (CSE: AMS) (“AMS” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that effective July 29, 2020 (the "Effective Date"), the British Columbia Securities Commission has issued an order revoking its cease trade order (the “CTO”), originally issued in respect of the securities of the Company on September 4, 2019.
In April 2020, the Company filed (i) its audited annual financial statements, annual management's discussion and analysis, and related certifications for the year ended April 30, 2019, and (ii) its unaudited interim financial statements and the related management's discussion and analysis and certifications for the interim periods ended July 31, 2019 and October 31, 2019 (collectively, the "Financial Disclosure Documents"). The Financial Disclosure Documents are available for review online under the Company's profile on SEDAR (www.sedar.com).
The Company is now up to date with its continuous disclosure obligations and has met all other conditions required by the BCSC for revocation of the CTO. The Company is considering various business opportunities that would support reactivation of its listing on the Canadian Securities Exchange.
About Alchemist Mining Inc.
Alchemist’s goal is to be a global provider of technology solutions to the cannabis sector. We are primarily focused on investing and building a sustainable portfolio of business entities, by actively identifying opportunities in the developing global cannabis market, through a combination of acquisitions, incubations and investments, with a goal to create shareholder value.
