U.S. Open to Be Held in Mamaroneck

Governor Andrew M. Cuomo today announced that the U.S. Open Championship will be held at Winged Foot Golf Club in Mamaroneck from September 14th to September 20th without fans. The USGA will put protocols in place to protect players and staff, including rigorous protocols for testing, cleaning, use of face coverings and social distancing.

"The 2020 U.S. Open will take place at Winged Foot Golf Club in Mamaroneck this September. The national championship is a great event. It will be held without fans and the organizers are working with the State Department of Health to ensure everyone's safety," Governor Cuomo said. "Today's numbers show continued progress - and our goal now is to protect that progress as states across the nation see their infections rates surge. We cannot go backwards, so remember to wear your mask and stay New York Tough."

USGA CEO Mike Davis said, "We are very grateful to Governor Cuomo and his team for their collaboration over the past few months. We are very proud to give our competitors and champions the opportunity to chase their dreams at the U.S. Open to Winged Foot Golf Club in September. While we will miss having fans on-site, we know this is the right decision to make for the players and the community."

The Governor also announced that the joint State Liquor Authority and New York State Police Task Force observed 29 additional violations of state social distancing requirements yesterday. The task force conducted nearly 500 compliance checks last night.

The Governor also announced that DMV-licensed driving schools can now conduct distance learning Pre-Licensing Courses. Due to the COVID-19 public health crisis, driving schools across the state have been unable to offer the Pre-Licensing Course - also known as the five-hour course - to students. In order to safely meet the demand for driver training while adhering to social distancing guidelines, the State Department of Motor Vehicles has issued guidance to driving schools allowing them to conduct Pre-Licensing Courses using established and secure technology, such as Zoom, WebEx, Go To Meeting and Skype.

