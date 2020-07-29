Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,135 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 176,925 in the last 365 days.

Hawaii COVID-19 Joint Information Center News Release – New Record Number of COVID-19 Cases Reported Due to Testing Delays, July 29, 2020

Posted on Jul 29, 2020 in Latest News

(Honolulu) – The number of COVID-19 cases reported Wednesday have hit another single-day record, although the State had been anticipating the increase due to lab closures on Sunday and Monday after Hurricane Douglas. The case count for today stands at a total of 109; 98 on O‘ahu, nine (9) on Maui, and two (2) on Kaua‘i. A total of 5,160 tests were processed between yesterday and today. Normally, about 1,000-2,000 tests are processed each day.

“The dramatic increase in cases reported today was anticipated based on recent trends since the Fourth of July weekend, which continue,” said State Health Director Dr. Bruce Anderson. “We are seeing an increase in small and large social gatherings, including gatherings on beaches and in our parks, at homes and in workplaces. We have also recently seen an increase in cases associated with bars, gyms other establishments where physical distancing and masking is not regularly practiced. Based on data collected on cases through our investigations and contact tracing, we are recommending that strategic actions be taken to further restrict activities associated with these cases,” said Anderson. Venues where multiple clusters have been identified, such as in bars and gyms, will obviously be targeted, said Anderson.

Multiple household and other clusters have been associated with social interactions such as house parties, beach parties/gatherings, birthday parties, father’s day and 4th of July gatherings, religious functions, co-workers sitting in prolonged meetings while removing masks to eat or drink, shopping, funeral events, meeting for drinks and socializing at bars.

“We’re seeing relaxed rules around our community and in businesses where people stop wearing masks and don’t practice physical distancing. We all have to take personal responsibility to protect ourselves as well as others. Masking and physical distancing not only protect us but also those who are most vulnerable to COVID-19. As we anticipate schools to re-open, our children are going to need to look to adults to set an example and we can’t let out guards down right now.”

# # #  

MEDIA CONTACT: Krystal Kawabata Information Specialist III [email protected]

Hawai‘i COVID-19 Counts as of 12:00 noon, July 29, 2020

Island of Diagnosis New Cases Reported since

2/28/2020

(including new cases)

 Total in hospitals
O‘ahu 98 1516 36
Hawai‘i 0 116 3
Maui 9 161
Kaua‘i 2 47
Moloka‘i 0 2
Lana‘i 0 0
Residents Diagnosed outside HI 0 23
Total Cases 109 1865++
Total hospitalized    39 
Deaths 0 26   

++As a result of updated information, one case from O‘ahu was removed from the counts.   

Laboratory* Testing Data There were 5,160 additional COVID-19 tests reported via electronic laboratory reporting.

Total Number of Individuals Tested

by Clinical and State Laboratories

 Positive Negative
119,212** 1,863 117,333

*Electronic Laboratory Reporting  **16 test results were inconclusive

Hawaiicovid19.com 

 

You just read:

Hawaii COVID-19 Joint Information Center News Release – New Record Number of COVID-19 Cases Reported Due to Testing Delays, July 29, 2020

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.