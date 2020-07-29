Auditor General DePasquale Releases Audits for Volunteer Firefighters’ Relief Associations in 10 Counties July 29 2020

Auditor General DePasquale Releases Audits for Volunteer Firefighters’ Relief Associations in 10 Counties

Printer friendly news release

HARRISBURG (July 29, 2020) – Auditor General Eugene DePasquale today announced the release of audit reports for volunteer firefighters’ relief associations (VFRAs) in Allegheny, Berks, Bradford, Butler, Crawford, Dauphin, Jefferson, Lawrence, Schuylkill and Washington counties.

“My audits of relief associations ensure that critical state funds are used properly in helping volunteer firefighters save lives and protect communities,” DePasquale said. “Because many community fundraisers were canceled by the pandemic, please remember to support your local first responders.”

State aid for VFRAs comes from a 2 percent tax on fire insurance policies sold in Pennsylvania by out-of-state companies. In 2019, 2,518 municipalities received nearly $60 million for distribution to VFRAs to provide training, purchase equipment and insurance, and pay for death benefits for volunteer firefighters.

The Department of the Auditor General distributes the state aid and audits VFRAs. The full audit reports for VFRAs with findings are available online using the links provided below; others are available online at: www.PaAuditor.gov/audit-reports.

Allegheny County

West Deer Township Fire Co. No. 1 VFRA

Complied with applicable state laws, contracts, bylaws and administrative procedures as they relate to the receipt of state aid and the expenditure of relief association funds, except for two findings: failure to obtain Pennsylvania sales tax exemption number and unauthorized expenditures.

The VFRA spent $1,306 for a funeral luncheon, which is not an authorized expense.

Berks County

Birdsboro-Union VFRA – No findings.

Bradford County

North Towanda VFRA

Complied with applicable state laws, contracts, bylaws and administrative procedures as they relate to the receipt of state aid and the expenditure of relief association funds, except for one finding: inadequate signatory authority for the disbursement of funds.

The audit identified issues with checks being signed by only one officer when two signatures are required.

Butler County

East Butler VFRA – No findings.

Crawford County

Conneaut Lake Park VFRA - No findings.

Dauphin County

West Hanover Township VFRA

Complied with applicable state laws, contracts, bylaws and administrative procedures as they relate to the receipt of state aid and the expenditure of relief association funds, except for one finding: inadequate minutes of meetings.

VFRA officials say they were unaware that they were required to maintain detailed minutes of meetings and will take action to comply.

Jefferson County

Big Run Area VFRA

Complied with applicable state laws, contracts, bylaws and administrative procedures as they relate to the receipt of state aid and the expenditure of relief association funds, except for one finding: untimely receipt and deposit of state aid.

Lawrence County

Wampum VFRA – No findings.

Schuylkill County

Butler Township VFRA – No findings.

Tower City Fire Co. No. 1 VFRA – No findings.

Washington County

West Brownsville VFRA

Complied with applicable state laws, contracts, bylaws and administrative procedures as they relate to the receipt of state aid and the expenditure of relief association funds, except for one finding: inadequate signatory authority for the disbursement of funds.

The audit identified issues with checks being signed by only one officer when two signatures are required.

# # #