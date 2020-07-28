Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
IN CASE YOU MISSED IT….Capitol News Service: “Delinquent policyholders breathing easier”

7/28/2020

For Immediate Release: Tuesday, July 28, 2020 Contact: Office of Communications, Communications@MyFloridaCFO.com, 850.413.2842

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT…. Capitol News Service: “Delinquent policyholders breathing easier” “Delinquent policyholders breathing easier” Capitol News Service  July 27, 2020 For Full Story Click HERE For Video Click HERE

TALLAHASSEE, Fla.- More than 13,000 Citizens Insurance customers who were behind in paying their premiums are breathing easier.   The insurer had said it would start cancelling for nonpayment on August 15th, but customers are getting a reprieve.   ---   When COVID hit in mid-March, the company suspended cancellations.

“That moratorium was scheduled to expire on August 15th,” said Citizens Spokesperson Michael Peltier.

Those who gotten behind got a letter ten days ago, telling them without payment, policies would indeed be cancelled August 15th.

On Friday, Florida Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis urged Citizens to wait until the end of hurricane season, which runs through the end of November, before cancelling anyone.

---

The company heard him loud and clear. “We decided to extend that moratorium until the end of the year,” said Peltier.   Payments are being delayed, not forgiven.

“There are solutions out there for you to help them help you in order to pay your bill,” said Patronis.

---   ###

About CFO Jimmy Patronis  Chief Financial Officer and State Fire Marshal Jimmy Patronis is a statewide elected official and a member of Florida’s Cabinet who oversees the Department of Financial Services. CFO Patronis works each day to fight insurance fraud, support Florida’s firefighters, and ensure the state’s finances are stable to support economic growth in the state. Follow the activities of the Department on Facebook (FLDFS) and Twitter (@FLDFS).

