IN CASE YOU MISSED IT….Capitol News Service: “Delinquent policyholders breathing easier”

Capitol News Service: "Delinquent policyholders breathing easier"
"Delinquent policyholders breathing easier"
Capitol News Service
July 27, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla.- More than 13,000 Citizens Insurance customers who were behind in paying their premiums are breathing easier. The insurer had said it would start cancelling for nonpayment on August 15th, but customers are getting a reprieve. --- When COVID hit in mid-March, the company suspended cancellations.

“That moratorium was scheduled to expire on August 15th,” said Citizens Spokesperson Michael Peltier.

Those who gotten behind got a letter ten days ago, telling them without payment, policies would indeed be cancelled August 15th.

On Friday, Florida Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis urged Citizens to wait until the end of hurricane season, which runs through the end of November, before cancelling anyone.

