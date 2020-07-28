IN CASE YOU MISSED IT….Capitol News Service: “Delinquent policyholders breathing easier”
“That moratorium was scheduled to expire on August 15th,” said Citizens Spokesperson Michael Peltier.
Those who gotten behind got a letter ten days ago, telling them without payment, policies would indeed be cancelled August 15th.
On Friday, Florida Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis urged Citizens to wait until the end of hurricane season, which runs through the end of November, before cancelling anyone.
“There are solutions out there for you to help them help you in order to pay your bill,” said Patronis.
