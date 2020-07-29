Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
TCEQ approves fines totaling $592,342

The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality today approved penalties totaling $592,342 against 32 regulated entities for violations of state environmental regulations.

Agreed orders were issued for the following enforcement categories: seven air quality, two multimedia, two industrial wastewater discharge, one industrial hazardous waste, six municipal wastewater discharge, four petroleum storage tank, six public water system, and one water quality.

Default orders were issued for the following enforcement categories: two multimedia and one petroleum storage tank.

Agenda items from today’s meeting can be viewed on the TCEQ website. TCEQ's next agenda meeting is scheduled for Aug. 12, 2020. Meetings can be viewed live on the Agenda Meeting Webcasts webpage. Archived meetings can be viewed on the TCEQ YouTube channel. Follow us on Twitter: @TCEQ.

