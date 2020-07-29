Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Temporary Traffic Devices Being Deployed for Rally Traffic

For Immediate Release:  Wednesday, July 29, 2020 

 

STURGIS, S.D. - Due to the increase in traffic volumes expected during the annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally, the South Dakota Department of Transportation will activate temporary traffic signals at the following locations: 

  • Junction of S.D. 34/79 and Ft. Meade main entrance
  • Junction of S.D. 34 and S.D. 79 east of Sturgis
  • Junction of S.D. 34 and Ft. Meade Way
  • Junction S.D. 44 and U.S. 385
  • Junction U.S. 16 and U.S. 385
  • S.D. 34/79 & 11th Street
  • I-90 Exit 32 WB ramp
  • I-90 Exit 55 EB ramp
  • I-90 Exit 32 EB ramp
  • S.D. 34/79 & Glencoe Drive
  • S.D. 34/79 & Nellie Avenue

Speed limits will also be reduced on the following highways from Thursday, Aug. 6, through Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020. 

  • Interstate 90 speed limit will be reduced from 75 mph to 65 mph from west of Exit 55 (Deadwood Avenue) in Rapid City to west of Exit 30 (Lazelle Street) in Sturgis.
  • Highway 34 speed limit will be reduced from 45 mph and 65 mph to 35 mph from Blanche Street in Sturgis east 3.8 miles (east of Buffalo Chip).
  • Highway 79 speed limit will be reduced from 65 mph to 45 mph from the junction of Highway 34 north 1.75 miles (north of Iron Horse Campground) and from 0.05 mile south of the intersection with Bighorn Rd north 0.8 mile (near Full Throttle Saloon and Drag Pipe Saloon approaches).

The SDDOT will also deploy message boards and speed trailers at various locations along with the permanent dynamic message boards along the interstate to display messages regarding traffic conditions, accidents causing delays, extreme weather events and other messages as appropriate.

 The traffic signals will be in full operation prior to Aug. 6, and remain in operation until Aug. 17, 2020.

 

- 30 -

