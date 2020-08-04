33 Floors Welcomes Ken Kalman as the Business Relationship Manager
We're pleased to announce that Ken Kalman, leader in Property Accounting and Property Management has joined 33FloorsNEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, August 4, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 33Floors Welcomes Cushman & Wakefield Veteran Ken Kalman
33Floors, a leading Yardi real estate software consulting firm, has announced the addition of Ken Kalman to their team.
Ken will serve as a Business Relationship Manager for the firm, based in the New York area.
Prior to joining 33Floors, Ken spent over 40 years with Cushman & Wakefield, Inc., where he served in many capacities related to Property Accounting and Property Management, including his role as Director, Global IT, for those groups. During his tenure there, he worked with many Fortune 500 companies and was an active member of various industry groups.
“In addition to my public and private accounting and IT experience, I’m looking forward to utilizing my 25 years of Yardi knowledge to serve the 33Floors community,” said Ken.
33Floors Partner, Donald Luna, shared, “I had the pleasure and privilege of working under Ken’s direct supervision for many years at Cushman & Wakefield. His experience, loyalty, and attention to detail are paramount, including the wealth of knowledge and intellectual capital he brings to the table. There is no greater satisfaction of having the opportunity to work with an amazing person once again, and we welcome him with open arms to our organization.”
ABOUT 33FLOORS:
33Floors is a professional consulting firm focused on designing, implementing, upgrading and
supporting industry-leading Yardi real estate investment and property management
software solutions.
33Floors clients include small investment funds and construction management groups,
privately held multi-family companies, as well as publicly-traded REITs and global real
estate investment corporations with billions of dollars of assets under management.
The 33Floors team serves its global clientele from offices in the United States, United
Kingdom and Australia.
