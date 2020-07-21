33Floors Welcomes James Searle to the Yardi Development & Reporting Team
We're pleased to announce that James Searle, Yardi reporting expert and top-rated trainer, has joined 33Floors.SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, USA, July 21, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 33FLOORS HIRES JAMES SEARLE
33Floors, a leading Yardi real estate software consulting firm, has announced the addition of James Searle to their team.
James is an experienced application designer, database administrator, and business intelligence specialist. He also has extensive expertise in quality assurance and user training. Prior to joining 33Floors, James spent 9 years working at Yardi Systems in Santa Barbara, California. “James is one of the most talented report developers in the entire industry. We are thrilled to add him as the newest member to our number one development team,” notes David Burberry, co-Founder and Managing Partner of 33Floors.
James will add even more experience to the reporting and data science teams at 33Floors, serving clients through personalized training, custom reporting, and strategic business intelligence design.
“I am delighted to start the next chapter in my career with the 33Floors team. 33Floors represents the very best in consultancy and service in the industry and I look forward to helping our company and clients achieve excellence,” says James Searle.
ABOUT 33FLOORS:
33Floors is a professional consulting firm focused on designing, implementing, upgrading, and supporting industry-leading Yardi real estate investment and property management software solutions.
33Floors clients include small investment funds and construction management groups, privately held multi-family companies, as well as publicly-traded REITs and global real estate investment corporations with billions of dollars of assets under management. The 33Floors team serves its global clientele from offices in the United States, United Kingdom and Australia. www.33Floors.com
