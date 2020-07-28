Commission Moves to New Hallowell Site

July 28, 2020

Hallowell, Maine - July 28, 2020 - The Maine Public Utilities Commission (Commission) announced that it is now operating in its new location on Katherine Drive in Hallowell.

"The new building is well suited for our needs, and it is wonderful to stay in Hallowell," said Philip L. Bartlett II, Chairman of the Commission. We have named our new primary hearing room the Simpson Room in honor of Chris Simpson, a long-time attorney with the Commission who passed away just over a year ago. Chris had a positive impact on the agency during his tenure, as well as on the lives of so many who worked with him, and we felt it important to honor him.

The Commission's new offices are located on Katherine Drive, directly off Winthrop Street and a short distance from the I-95 overpass in Hallowell.

About the Commission The Maine Public Utilities Commission regulates electric, telephone, water and gas utilities to ensure that Maine citizens have access to safe and reliable utility service at rates that are just and reasonable for all ratepayers. Commission programs include Maine Enhanced 911 Service and Dig Safe. Philip L. Bartlett, II serves as Chairman, Bruce Williamson and Randall Davis serve as Commissioners.

Learn more about the Commission at www.maine.gov/mpuc/

Press Contact Name: Harry Lanphear, Administrative Director Phone: (207) 287-3831 Email: Harry.Lanphear@Maine.gov