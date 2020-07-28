2020 Wyandotte County Expungement Fair - August 10 - August 21

Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
The Wyandotte County District Attorney’s Office will hold its 2nd Annual Expungement Fair from August 10th, 2020 to August 21st, 2020, with assistance from Kansas Legal Services. 

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the fair will be virtual, as opposed to face-to-face. 

The prescreening process is now underway.  To get started, read the chart below to see if you are eligible for expungement. 

Then, send an email to DAexpungements@wycokck.org with your name and date of birth to confirm your eligiblity. 

You can also call the Wyandotte County DA office at 913-573-2851 and ask to to be prescreened.  Appointments to complete your paperwork will then be set between the dates listed.

                        

