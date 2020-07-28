Sen. Brian Williams Files Policing Reform Legislation During Extraordinary Legislative Session

JEFFERSON CITY – State Sen. Brian Williams, D-University City, filed legislation regarding policing reform during the first day of the extra legislative session called by the governor. Senate Bill 16 contains several provisions relating to policing and use-of-force policies:

Allowing no-knock warrants only when there is a reasonable suspicion the suspect of a violent felony will escape or cause bodily harm to others;

Eliminating citizen’s arrest;

Prohibiting the use of choke-holds as a form of restraint;

Classifying the offense of an officer engaging in sexual conduct with a detainee or prisoner in the custody of the officer as a class E felony; and

Requiring officers to complete a minimum amount of training in regards to de-escalation tactics.

“In light of the recent events in our country, I believe it is time for legislators and other leaders to stand up and enact positive change in our communities,” Sen. Williams said. “I feel like it is my duty as a state senator to introduce legislation that will not only reform use-of-force statutes and police training tactics, but also change the way law enforcement officers interact with civilians. This extra legislative session is an excellent opportunity to discuss ways to reduce violent crime, as well as examine current policing policies and tactics.”

