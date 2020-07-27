Sen. Bill Eigel Files Pro-Police Legislation During Extra Session

JEFFERSON CITY — State Sen. Bill Eigel, R-Weldon Spring, filed four bills pertaining to law enforcement officers and first responders during the first day of the extra legislative session called by the governor.

Senate Bill 6 repeals the residency rule or requirement for current or prospective law enforcement officers. Senate Bill 7 creates the “Law Enforcement Officers’ Bill of Rights” to establish specific rights for law enforcement officers during any officer’s investigation of another officer. Senate Bill 9 creates the offense of unlawful traffic interference. Finally, Senate Bill 10 modifies provisions for an active duty responder if they are diagnosed with certain mental health conditions.

“The bills I introduced during the first day of the extra legislative session are designed to show law enforcement officers and first responders that we have their back,” Sen. Eigel said. “I believe it is critically important that we do everything we can to support those that are on the front lines of our state’s fight against violent crime. Police officers deserve due process rights, and first responders should receive the help they need if they are diagnosed with job-related Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD).”

To learn more about Sen. Eigel and his legislative efforts, please visit his Missouri Senate webpage at www.senate.mo.gov/eigel.