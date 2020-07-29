» News » 2020 » Knob Noster State Park hosts conceptual developmen...

Knob Noster State Park hosts conceptual development planning meeting Aug. 12

JEFFERSON CITY, MO, JULY 29, 2020 – Representatives from Missouri State Parks invite the public to attend Knob Noster State Park’s first conceptual development planning meeting at 5 p.m., Wednesday, Aug. 12, at the Clearfork Shelter. As the long-range plan for the park is updated, the public is encouraged to come learn more about the planning process, ask questions and provide input regarding future park use and development.

For more information on conceptual development planning, please visit mostateparks.com/page/55051/conceptual-development-plan-process. A 30-day comment period will begin on Aug. 13, with a survey available online at mostateparks.com/park/knob-noster-state-park.

Input from the public is important to Missouri State Parks. These informational meetings help create two-way communication with the public. The meetings give staff the opportunity to discuss the current status and future plans for the park or historic site, and they offer visitors the opportunity to comment on the facilities. For a list of scheduled informational meetings, visit mostateparks.com/page/66611/informational-meetings.

The public is strongly encouraged to follow social-distancing guidelines and be proactive in protecting themselves and others amid ongoing public health concerns. Come prepared with hand sanitizer and bottled water, avoid large and congested crowds, and please stay home if sick. Face coverings are encouraged when social-distancing measures are difficult to maintain, and may be required by local orders.

Knob Noster State Park is located at 873 SE 10th in Knob Noster. For more information about the event, call the park at 660-563-2463.

If you have questions regarding Missouri State Parks, please contact us at moparks@dnr.mo.gov. Missouri State Parks is a division of the Missouri Department of Natural Resources.

