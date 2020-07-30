SunPower by esaSolar is Featured on 2020 Top Solar Contractors List
Solar Power World magazine’s annual list includes Lake Mary-based solar installer
This is a great representation of the growth of the solar industry and our team is working hard to provide homeowners with reliable, affordable, sustainable energy through cutting edge solar systems.”LAKE MARY, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, July 30, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Solar photovoltaic system installation is a sustainable way to reduce consumer energy costs while providing power with from a sustainable resource, helping to reduce greenhouse gases from fossil fuels. In these times it adds a sense of security to be able to take control of energy costs. The solar industry is growing and performing well. As it continues to promote the industry, Solar Power World has recognized the efforts of solar contractors across the United States in its 2020 Top Solar Contractors list. Florida-based SunPower by esaSolar achieved a rank of 76 out of 205 rooftop solar installers.
— Lindsay Latre, CEO of SunPower by esaSolar
The Top Solar Contractors list is developed each year by Solar Power World to honor the work of solar installers big and small. Solar firms in the utility, commercial and residential markets are ranked by number of kilowatts installed in the previous year. Companies are grouped and listed by specific service (developers, electrical subcontractors, EPCs, installation subcontractors, rooftop installers), markets and states.
"The Solar Power World team is so pleased to highlight more than 400 companies on the 2020 Top Solar Contractors list, especially during this unprecedented time," said Kelsey Misbrener, senior editor of Solar Power World. "All contractors featured on the 2020 list reported strong 2019 installation numbers and are continuing to stand tall this year."
This year’s collection of over 400 Top Solar Contractors is facing obstacles that this industry has never seen before. The first quarter of 2020 was the country’s biggest ever, with 3.6 GW of new solar capacity added. But COVID-19 impacts showed their force in Q2, and Wood Mackenzie is forecasting residential and non-residential markets will see 25% and 38% decreases in year-over-year installation volumes this year. In light of social distancing best practices, SunPower by esaSolar has continued to consult, plan and install solar system using contactless methods, helping hundreds of Florida homeowners reduce their energy costs.
In addition to persevering through this turbulent time in history, the 2020 class of Top Solar Contractors is continuing to innovate by adding energy storage to their offerings. Over one-third of this year’s contractors are also featured on the exclusive 2020 Top Solar + Storage Installers list. SunPower by esaSolar was ranked 68th having completed 253.5 storage kWh installed.
SunPower by esaSolar employs 55 team members who helped to install over 2.7 MW of solar power in 2019. Since its founding over 10 years ago, the company has installed 636.8 MW of solar. In 2020, SunPower by esaSolar also opened an office in Modesto California to meet the growing demand for residential and commercial solar services in California.
“We are proud to have been highly ranked in the Solar Power World 2020 Top Solar Contractor List,” stated Lindsay Latre, CEO of SunPower by esaSolar. “This list is a great representation of the incredible growth of the solar industry and our team is working hard to provide homeowners with reliable, affordable, sustainable energy through cutting edge solar systems and energy storage.”
About Solar Power World
Solar Power World is the leading online and print resource for news and information regarding solar installation, development and technology. Since 2011, SPW has helped U.S. solar contractors — including installers, developers and EPCs in all markets — grow their businesses and do their jobs better.
About SunPower by esaSolar
esaSolar has provided solar solutions to homeowners, businesses and utilities for 10 years. Our approach starts with a simple foundation – quality design. esaSolar believes in providing systems that are built to last and guaranteed to provide power to homes and businesses for years to come. esaSolar is proud to have been handpicked by SunPower to represent them directly as their first Florida Master Dealer, the highest ranking of any SunPower dealer. This designation can only be earned through experience, quality, depth of resources and customer satisfaction scores. People interested in solar are encouraged to visit us online at https://esa-solar.com
