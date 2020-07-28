DNR investigating boating accident on Lake Delhi

DELAWARE COUNTY, Iowa – On Sunday, July 26, at approximately 7:30pm, DNR Conservation Officer Dakota Drish responded to a personal injury accident involving a water craft (PWC) on Lake Delhi.

Gavin Cooper of Monticello, Iowa, was operating the PWC when he hit a wave. The impact caused Cooper’s face to hit the handlebars causing facial injuries. The impact also knocked him off of the PWC, landing face down in the water unconscious. He was rescued by nearby witnesses and pulled from the water.

Cooper was wearing a life jacket at the time of this accident and was transported to a Manchester hospital for his injuries.

The Iowa DNR continues to investigate and was assisted by the Delaware County Sheriff’s Office in response.