Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,040 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 176,417 in the last 365 days.

DNR investigating boating accident on Lake Delhi

DELAWARE COUNTY, Iowa – On Sunday, July 26, at approximately 7:30pm, DNR Conservation Officer Dakota Drish responded to a personal injury accident involving a water craft (PWC) on Lake Delhi.

Gavin Cooper of Monticello, Iowa, was operating the PWC when he hit a wave. The impact caused Cooper’s face to hit the handlebars causing facial injuries. The impact also knocked him off of the PWC, landing face down in the water unconscious. He was rescued by nearby witnesses and pulled from the water.

Cooper was wearing a life jacket at the time of this accident and was transported to a Manchester hospital for his injuries.

The Iowa DNR continues to investigate and was assisted by the Delaware County Sheriff’s Office in response.

You just read:

DNR investigating boating accident on Lake Delhi

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.