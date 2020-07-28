Learn to Hunt program opens registration for virtual dove hunting workshop

DES MOINES - The Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is offering a free virtual workshop to teach skills needed to hunt, field dress and cook mourning dove to individuals who have little to no dove hunting experience.

This virtual workshop consists of online knowledge and skills building sessions with instructors that possess the experience to teach skills necessary to become efficient dove hunters.

“For those interested in the challenge of dove hunting as a means of sourcing their own protein or red meat, this program provides the opportunity to learn the skills and knowledge it takes to do it all yourself,” said Jamie Cook, program coordinator with the Iowa DNR.

Participants will learn basic strategies for hunting dove such as proper equipment, where to hunt, safe shooting practices, and how to field dress, butcher and cook dove.

The course is geared for participants 16 and older. Those under 16 must have an adult register and participate in the course as well. Space online will be limited so register right way to ensure your spot. For more information and to begin the registration process please visit: https://www.register-ed.com/ events/view/161414

The program is provided through a partnership with Pheasants Forever and the Iowa DNR. It is part of a national effort to recruit, retain and reactivate hunters due to the overall decline in hunting and outdoor recreation.