Bridge Replacement and Detour Starts August 13 in Clearfield County

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today that work to replace a bridge in Clearfield County is set to begin August 13. The bridge spans a branch of Moshannon Creek on Route 2021 (New Liberty Road) near Gearhartville in Decatur Township. The bridge will be replaced with a box culvert and removed from the Clearfield County list of bridges in poor condition. The existing bridge was built in 1929, is fifteen-feet long, and carries an average of 613 vehicles daily.

Work on this project will be done in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the job site and relevant training.

Beginning Thursday, August 13, the road will be closed at the work site and a detour using Route 2017 (Frog Hollow Road), Route 2051 (Drane Highway), Route 53, and Route 2021 (New Liberty Road) will be in place. This detour will be used for the duration of the project. Motorists familiar with the area may consider alternate routes but should be aware that traffic restrictions could occur on Doran Road as sewage line work for Decatur Township takes place.

This project is a joint effort between PennDOT Clearfield County Maintenance and LTT Trucking, LLC of North Bend, PA. PennDOT Maintenance will prep the work site and perform excavation and backfill. The contractor will set the box culvert, install new guiderail and perform paving.

PennDOT anticipates completing the work by mid-September and will issue an update prior to reopening the bridge. All work is weather and schedule dependent.

PennDOT reminds drivers to use caution in work zones, follow official detour signs, obey posted speed limits, and always buckle up.

MEDIA CONTACT: Marla Fannin 814-360-3013 , Timothy Nebgen (814) 360-3838

