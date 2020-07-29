Road Closure Route 4039 (Southview Road)-Mount Pleasant Township

​

PennDOT District 12 would like to inform motorists of the closure of a section of Route 4039 (Southview Road) located in McDonald, Washington County. The closure will be located between Route 50 (Millers Run Road) and Wussick Road. The closure will begin on Monday, August 3 at 8 AM and will reopen on Saturday, August 8 at 8 AM.

The closure will be in place to allow crews to perform maintenance on the railroad crossing. A marked detour will be in place using Route 50 (Millers Run Road) to Route 4039.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

Follow local PennDOT information on Twitter at www.twitter.com/511PAPittsburgh

Media contact: Jay Ofsanik, 724-439-7135