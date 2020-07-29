Extended Frequency Range Increases N Type Connector Performance
Amphenol RF expands its line of 18 GHz extended frequency range N Type connectors; ideal for applications that require higher performance specs.
Amphenol (NYSE:APH)DANBURY, CONNECTICUT, UNITED STATES, July 29, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Amphenol RF is pleased to announce the expansion of the popular N Type connector product series. Newly enhanced panel mount and semi-rigid cable mount configurations are designed to reach an extended frequency range of 18 GHz, giving them a performance advantage over traditional N Type connectors which operate up to 11 GHz. Their one-piece design, coupled with a special albaloy plating, make them an ideal interconnect solution for applications where low PIM requirements are needed.
These recently released N Type connectors offer greater design possibilities while featuring the familiar threaded coupling mechanism and robust, medium-sized interface engineers are accustomed to. The extended frequency range makes this connector a good fit for applications that require durability and increased data transfer rates. Additional features include low VSWR and insertion loss, high power handling and ruggedized construction.
These interconnects are fully interchangeable with N Type connectors made to the MIL-C-39012 specification. They are ideal for use in systems where reliable RF and mechanical performance is critical such as wireless infrastructure, military and industrial applications.
Amphenol RF is a leading manufacturer of coaxial connectors for use in radio frequency, microwave, and data transmission system applications. Headquartered in Danbury, Connecticut, USA, Amphenol RF has global sales, marketing and manufacturing locations in North America, Asia and Europe. Standard products include RF connectors, coaxial adapters and RF cable assemblies. Custom engineered products include multi-port ganged interconnect, blind mate and hybrid mixed-signal solutions.
For more information: 18 GHz N Type Connectors
