Fatal Crash on US-6 at MM 193

Media Alert

PIO

Press Release

Wednesday July 29, 2020

At 1630 hours on July 28th, 2020 on US Highway 6 at mile marker 193, a double tanker semi was westbound on the roadway and either slowed or stopped completely in the single westbound lane. A westbound Dodge pickup behind the semi failed to stop and struck the left rear corner of the second trailer. The pickup rotated into one of the two eastbound lanes, and an eastbound Yukon struck it almost directly on the driver door. The back end of the Yukon swung into the second eastbound lane and was struck by an eastbound Ford Fusion. The driver of the Dodge was killed on impact. The driver of the Yukon was taken by air to a local area hospital with critical injuries. The driver of the semi was also taken by air to a local area hospital with critical injuries. The driver of the Ford was taken by ground to a local area hospital with serious injuries.

The deceased driver of the Dodge Pickup is Aaron C Parry, age unknown, of West Jordan.

