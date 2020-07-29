Missouri Court of Appeals, Western District, updates safety precautions in response to COVID-19

29 July 2020

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Consistent with the Missouri Supreme Court’s revised operational directives for easing COVID-19 restrictions on in-person proceedings effective August 1, 2020, the Missouri Court of Appeals, Western District, announces updated safety precautions and restrictions effective August 1, 2020.

The Supreme Court’s revised operational directives identify four phases of operations (Phases Zero through Three) that courts may work through based on various criteria, and each progressive phase is designed to allow greater flexibility in court operations. Consistent with those instructions, effective June 22, 2020, the Missouri Court of Appeals, Western District, moved to Operating Phase Two, and remains in Operating Phase Two.

The court remains open for business, and the clerk’s office remains available to provide assistance and answer questions. However, all questions should be resolved by phone call or e-mail if possible. The court will continue to hold all oral arguments by video conference, consistent with instructions provided by the clerk’s office, and this court’s prior order dated March 24, 2020, suspending in-person oral arguments. In accordance with this court’s prior order dated March 23, 2020, suspending Western District Special Rule 12 requirements to file paper copies, attorneys should not forward or attempt to file any paper copies until further order of this court. Litigants who are not represented by counsel may still submit paper copies of filings but are encouraged to use alternate means of filing documents under Western District Special Rule 13, such as by mailing, electronic mail attachment, or by facsimile, as allowed under that rule, rather than in-person delivery of copies to the courthouse.

To prevent potential exposure, any visitors planning to come to the courthouse should first contact the clerk’s office to determine whether their issues can be addressed over the phone or by e-mail. If the issues cannot be addressed remotely, visitors who meet any of the following criteria will not be permitted into the courthouse:

Have traveled to any foreign country within the last 14 days;

Reside or have had close contact with someone who has traveled to any foreign country within the last 14 days;

Have been asked to self-quarantine by any doctor, hospital or health agency;

Have been diagnosed with or have had contact with anyone who has been diagnosed with COVID-19; or

Have unexplained fever, cough or shortness of breath.

Visitors will be required to submit to a touchless temperature check at the front door of the courthouse and will not be permitted to enter if their temperature exceeds 100.4 degrees. Face masks or coverings shall be required to enter, and at all times while in, the courthouse.

These restrictions will remain in place until further notice.

For additional information concerning the status of an appeal or the court’s operations, please call the clerk’s office at (816) 889-3600.

###

Contact: Kimberly Boeding, clerk of court Missouri Court of Appeals, Western District (816) 889-3600