Mobile Lane Closures on the Blatnik Bridge July 30 (July 29,2020)

DULUTH, Minn. – Motorists should be aware of mobile lane closures on the Minnesota bound side of the I-535 Blatnik Bridge on Thursday, July 30. The inside lane will be closed starting at 9 a.m. and last for one day. MnDOT crews will be conducting surveys on the median. Important reminders for motorists regarding work zone safety:

Slow down when approaching every work zone, then navigate through with care and caution.

Stay alert; work zones constantly change.

Watch for workers and slow moving equipment.

Obey posted speed limits. Fine for a violation in a work zone is $300.

Minimize distractions behind the wheel.

Be patient; expect delays, especially during peak travel times.

