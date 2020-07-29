Ship Oil Samples Internationally to TestOil with 4-Day Turnaround

Ship Oil Samples to the U.S. Quickly through TestOil

CLEVELAND, OHIO, U.S., July 29, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TestOil, the industry leader in lubricant analysis, now offers an international quick ship service for oil analysis samples from virtually anywhere around the world—oil samples go from the customer to the TestOil lab in four days or less where they receive same day turnaround on results. In some cases, overnight shipping is available. This is significant considering that even local international labs can take 2-3 weeks to get results back.

TestOil President Mary Messuti said, “While the TestOil lab has always been the gold standard for oil analysis, until now shipping time and expense have been a challenge for international customers. Now both U.S.-based businesses with international locations and organizations that are based internationally can take advantage of TestOil’s reputation for high-quality processing, fast turnaround and outstanding customer service.”

Before this, many companies outside the U.S. had to settle for an unaccredited lab in their region and the uncertainly that they were getting reliable results. TestOil is ISO 10725 (testing and calibration labs) accredited—exceeding the minimum requirements for those standards. They run a quality standard on every instrument— benchmarking at least daily and often multiple times a day.

TestOil’s reports are much more comprehensive than most labs and include prescriptive actions. They also offer higher level testing such as varnish and turbine oil analysis that many international labs do not.

TestOil’s new global logistics solution means everyone almost anywhere in the world can now take advantage of TestOil’s full-service lab and easy-to-access, easy-to-read online reports with actionable insights. Available tests include, but are not limited to:

• Oil Analysis

• Turbine Oil Analysis

• Varnish Potential Analysis

• EHC Fluid Analysis

• Filter Analysis

• Material Identification Analysis

• Lubricant Compatibility Analysis

• Grease Analysis

• Coolant Testing

With more than 30 years of experience in the oil analysis industry, TestOil focuses exclusively on assisting industrial facilities with reducing maintenance costs and avoiding unexpected downtime through oil analysis program implementation. As industry experts in diagnosing oil-related issues in equipment such as turbines, hydraulics, gearboxes, pumps, compressors and diesel generators, TestOil provides customers with a guarantee of same-day turnaround on all routine testing. With in-house, certified training professionals, TestOil offers lubrication and oil analysis training, private onsite training, certification training and exams, and educational webinars. For more information on partnering with TestOil on oil analysis programs or training opportunities visit www.testoil.com. Contact: 216-251-2510; sales@testoil.com.