“Vote HERE: A film for the people by the people” Now on Vimeo

In a tribute to Democracy - ShadowWave Media announces the release of “Vote HERE” on Vimeo.

TUCSON, AZ, US, July 30, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “Vote HERE” is now available on Vimeo. The feature length documentary follows the turbulent ways voting rights have wavered from the inception of the U.S. all the way to present day – including the current youth movement.

The film is available to everyone for their viewing pleasure on Vimeo:

https://vimeo.com/voteherefilm

Highlights of the “Vote HERE” feature documentary include:

• The stories behind why states control the voting process

• The founding of the notorious Electoral College

• African American & Women’s Suffrage

• How the demeaning and volatile legacy of disenfranchisement also led to felons losing their right to vote

• The controversial role the courts have played in shaping modern day voting rights

• The heartfelt and explosive story about the inception of the Voting Rights Act featuring U.S. Rep. John Lewis, who shares his own personal journey that led him across the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma that fateful ‘Bloody Sunday’ in 1965.

Renowned historians, journalists, scholars & legal experts bring our history to life with intimate details and little known stories that are pivotal regarding present day voting rights and about those disenfranchised along the way. “Vote HERE” showcases how countless patriots have fought and even died for our right to vote.

Complementing the film’s historical revelations are the profiles of current day hard-working activists, nonpartisan & non-profit organizations, and spontaneous interviews with the voters themselves. They all play an important role sharing their insight, inspiration and hope!

“Vote HERE” pays tribute to those who have and are forging the way for what lays at the heart of our democracy: Easy and Equal Access to one of our most cherished and hard fought for rights – the right to Vote.

"Vote HERE: A film for the people by the people" Trailer