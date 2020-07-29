Lane Restrictions, Rolling Stops This Week on I-83 Near Harrisburg in Lower Paxton Township, Dauphin County

Contractor to set and remove sign structures in area of Union Deposit Road

Harrisburg, PA – Motorists in Dauphin County are advised there will be lane restrictions and rolling stops in Interstate 83 in the area of Union Deposit Road tonight and tomorrow night so a PennDOT contractor can set and remove sign structures over the interstate.

A lane restriction will be in place on I-83 northbound in the area of Union Deposit Road from approximately 9 PM tonight, Wednesday, July 29, to 6 AM Thursday, July 30, so a sign structure can be set, and the old structure removed. There will be intermittent rolling stops in both directions at this location between midnight and 5 AM while the contractor is working over the interstate.

Then, on Thursday night, the contractor will move operations to just north of the Union Deposit Road Interchange (Exit 48) to remove a sign structure. A northbound lane restriction will be in place from 9 PM Thursday to 6 AM Friday, with rolling stops in both directions between midnight and 5 AM.

This work is part of the $104,747,344 interstate reconstruction contract that was awarded to J.D. Eckman, Inc. of Atglen, Chester County, and includes widening and rebuilding a 2.77-mile section of I-83 east of the City of Harrisburg from just south of Exit 48 for Union Deposit Road, through Exit 50 for U.S. 22 (Colonial Park/Progress), to Exit 51 for Interstate 81.

The structure work on the project includes the replacement and widening of the existing mainline bridges at Valley Road as well as three other locations, widening the existing culvert at Slotznick Run, and construction of new retaining walls as well as new sound walls in the residential areas.

The project is scheduled to wrap up in 2021.

Travelers are reminded to be alert for these operations, to obey work zone signs, and to use caution when driving through work zones for their safety, as well as for the safety of the road crews.

Work on this project will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite, and relevant training.

