Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 798 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 174,176 in the last 365 days.

Lane Restrictions Route 22 - Robinson Township

PennDOT District 12 would like to inform motorists of short-term lane restrictions on Route 22 in Robinson Township, Washington County. The restrictions will begin on Friday, July 31 and will continue until August 21 between the hours of 7 AM – 5 PM. The restrictions will occur on both the eastbound and westbound side of the roadway between the I-576 and the Bavington exits. 

The lane restrictions will be in place to allow crews to install structure foundations for digital message boards along Route 22. This work is part of the Pa. Turnpike Southern Beltway Project. Motorists should drive with caution when entering work zones.

Work on this project will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite, and relevant training.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 950 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

Follow local PennDOT information on Twitter at www.twitter.com/511PAPittsburgh

Media contact: Jay Ofsanik, 724-439-7135

You just read:

Lane Restrictions Route 22 - Robinson Township

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.