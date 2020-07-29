Lane Restrictions Route 22 - Robinson Township

​

PennDOT District 12 would like to inform motorists of short-term lane restrictions on Route 22 in Robinson Township, Washington County. The restrictions will begin on Friday, July 31 and will continue until August 21 between the hours of 7 AM – 5 PM. The restrictions will occur on both the eastbound and westbound side of the roadway between the I-576 and the Bavington exits.

The lane restrictions will be in place to allow crews to install structure foundations for digital message boards along Route 22. This work is part of the Pa. Turnpike Southern Beltway Project. Motorists should drive with caution when entering work zones.

Work on this project will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite, and relevant training.

Media contact: Jay Ofsanik, 724-439-7135