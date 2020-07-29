Streetscape Project Starts Next Week in Lock Haven

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today that a streetscape project in Lock Haven will get underway next week. Starting August 3, crews will be on East Church Street (Route 150) in Lock Haven. East Church Street is a one-way street and the work zone will stretch from Bellefonte Avenue to Grove Street.

Work on this project will be done in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the job site and relevant training.

Crews will begin work on the right side of the street. As work takes place, drivers could encounter flaggers and lane restrictions. At least one lane will remain open to traffic during work hours. Lane restrictions will be lifted when work is not taking place.

Overall work on this project includes excavation, new cement concrete sidewalk, brick sidewalk, curbing, inlet and pipe replacement, paving, and miscellaneous items.

PennDOT will issue update on this project as necessary. Work is expected to last through November. M and B Services, LLC of Clarion, PA is the contractor on this $1 million project. All work is weather and schedule dependent.

Motorists are encouraged to “Know Before They Go” by checking conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website. Subscribe to PennDOT news in Cameron, Centre, Clearfield, Clinton, Elk, Juniata, McKean, Mifflin, and Potter counties at www.penndot.gov/District2.

For regional updates on Twitter, follow www.twitter.com\511PAStateCOLL MEDIA CONTACT: Marla Fannin (814) 360-3013 , Timothy Nebgen (814) 360-3838

# # #