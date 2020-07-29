DSS Extends Healthy Bucks Bonus Incentives

July 29, 2020 - The South Carolina Department of Social Services (DSS) has announced an extension of the Healthy Bucks SNAP bonus incentive through September 30, 2020. The COVID-19 pandemic has presented many challenges for farmers markets, independent farmers, and some of South Carolina’s most vulnerable residents. In response to these challenges, DSS will continue to increase the maximum Healthy Bucks SNAP incentive amount to $15.00 from DSS for eligible purchases through the end of September. Previously, DSS announced the increased maximum for this program on May 15, 2020 which was originally slated to expire on July 31, 2020.

The purpose of this temporary adjustment is to further combat food insecurity among SNAP recipients and to promote economic stability for Healthy Bucks vendors whose business has been adversely impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic and assist local farms with selling their produce within our state’s local communities.

To learn more about the Healthy Bucks program and to find a Healthy Bucks vendor near you, please go to schealthybucks.com to learn more.